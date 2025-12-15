James Cameron defends 'Avatar: Fire and Ash', says criticism misses the bigger picture

James Cameron has pushed back strongly against the criticism surrounding Avatar: Fire and Ash, particularly the backlash over his continued use of 3D and high frame rate (HFR) technology.

The veteran filmmaker, 71, has faced scepticism from sections of the audience ever since Avatar: The Way of Water experimented extensively with 48 frames per second, a technique he has carried forward into Fire and Ash.

While traditional films are typically shown at 24 fps, Cameron believes the higher frame rate enhances realism and immersion rather than detracting from the viewing experience.

Responding to detractors, Cameron pointed to the overwhelming commercial success of the franchise.

“I think USD 2.3 billion at the box office suggests that argument doesn’t quite hold up,” he said in an interview with Discussing Film.

He acknowledged that citing numbers alone can sound authoritative but stressed that creative choices ultimately come down to the filmmaker.

“At the end of the day, I like it — and it’s my movie,” he added.