Son arrested after Hollywood director Rob Reiner and wife found dead: US media

LOS ANGELES: Police took Rob Reiner's son into custody after the Hollywood director of hits including "When Harry Met Sally" and his wife were found dead in their Los Angeles home, US media reported Monday.

Networks CBS and ABC said Nick Reiner was arrested, and the Los Angeles Times reported he was booked into the Los Angeles County jail on suspicion of murder, citing jail records.

Los Angeles deputy police chief Alan Hamilton had said earlier they were seeking to interview "every family member" of the 78-year-old actor-director and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner.

The bodies were discovered Sunday and police said they were treating the case as an "apparent homicide."

As tributes poured in for Reiner, Donald Trump unleashed a crude broadside on the Hollywood icon, appearing to blame the deaths on the director's "raging" criticism of the US president.

Several US news media cited police sources as saying the couple were stabbed, while celebrity news website TMZ, which first broke the story, reported that their throats had been cut by a family member during an argument.

Reiner directed classic films including 1984's rock music mockumentary "This is Spinal Tap," fantasy gem "The Princess Bride" from 1987, and the 1992 courtroom drama "A Few Good Men."