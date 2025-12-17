Disney to develop live-action film based on Beauty and the Beast character

Disney is set to make a live-action film based on Gaston, one of the primary characters in Beauty and the Beast (1991). Deadline reported that the studio is in early development on the film.
Beauty and the Beast, written by Gabrielle-Suzanne Barbot de Villeneuve in 1700s France, was first adapted as an animated film by Disney in 1991, and was later adapted as a live-action film in 2017.
The character of Gaston, was a hunter who relentlessly pursued Belle (the titular Beauty). The character was voiced by Richard White in the 1991 film, and was portrayed by Luke Evans in the 2017 adaptation.
Dave Callaham is writing the script for the upcoming film, which has Michelle Rejwan on board as producer. A director for the film hasn't been finalised.
Evans was in talks to reprise his role as Gaston in a prequel series for the story, but the TV series was later scrapped.
Disney's latest release has been Zootopia 2, which was released theatrically November 26. It went on to break multiple box office records.