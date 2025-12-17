Geraldine Viswanathan boards Peacock’s Dig from Amy Poehler and Mike Schur

Geraldine Viswanathan is the latest addition to the cast of Dig, a forthcoming comedy series developed by Amy Poehler and Mike Schur for Peacock. The project brings together a strong ensemble and places its story in an unusual and intriguing setting.
Set at an archaeological excavation in Greece, the series centres on four women at very different turning points in their lives. Their routine work takes a dramatic turn when they stumble upon a long-hidden discovery that could alter the understanding of history itself, pulling them into an international conspiracy with far-reaching consequences.
Viswanathan will portray Dylan, a character who unexpectedly returns to the Greek dig site after being away for five years. Her reappearance is driven by unresolved personal matters, drawing her back into a space she once left behind.
The show also stars Amy Poehler, though details about her role are being kept under wraps for now. Hugh Laurie joins the cast as Neville, a British academic deeply devoted to archaeology, who prides himself on preserving the customs of a fading discipline. He sees himself as a guiding force and mentor for those working at the site.
Viswanathan’s recent film credits include the Marvel title Thunderbolts, along with Ethan Coen’s Drive-Away Dolls, Cory Finley’s Bad Education and Kay Cannon’s Blockers. On television, she was a key part of the anthology comedy Miracle Workers, which aired on TBS from 2019 to 2023.
Dig is executive produced by Mike Schur under his Fremulon banner, alongside Poehler, Kate Arend and Jordan Grief through Paper Kite Productions. The creative team also includes writer JJ Philbin, director Dean Holland, and executive producers Morgan Sackett, Dave Becky, and David Miner from 3 Arts, as well as Sharon Jackson for Ocean Avenue. Kate Myers serves as co-executive producer. The series is backed by Universal Television.