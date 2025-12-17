Cinema Without Borders: The act of remembrance — A Useful Ghost

On the other is the history of political violence, the inconvenient ghosts who are reminders of the atrocities of the past. “The ghosts of Viet Cong can’t leave me alone,” says an insomniac minister, who wants the surveillance of the dreams of the current lot of protestors to obliterate any thoughts in their minds of the preceding events. Should one erase those brutalities for personal gain? Would a mass exorcism of the ghosts absolve the guilty of their political crimes and sins? Can there be atonement without penance? Should the dead then not mess with the living? Though urban in its setting, A Useful Ghost reminded me of some of author Vijaydan Detha’s works in which the folklore and fantasy come with a profound allegorical, moral core attached.