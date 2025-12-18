Steven Spielberg's next titled Disclosure Day; release date and teaser revealed

Steven Spielberg's next film's title has been revealed to be Disclosure Day. The upcoming science fiction project is set to release on June 12, 2026.
Disclosure Day is a return to familiar ground for Spielberg, with the story of the film being centred on UFOs and extra terrestrials. Spielberg's last extra-terrestrial venture was in 2005, with War of the Worlds. David Koepp who worked with Spielberg on War of the Worlds has written the script for Disclousre Day along with Spielberg based on the Spielberg's story. Koepp has also worked on Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.
The cast of the film includes Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, Wyatt Russell and Colman Domingo.
Speilberg produces the film under his Amblin Entertainment banner. Kristie Macosko Krieger is also producing the film.
Disclosure Day's teaser revealed the appearance of becoming a world wide event after a TV anchor, is seemingly possessed by aliens. The involvement of a tech businessman and people fighting to let the truth out into the world have also been teased.
Beyond War of the Worlds, Spielberg's films based on aliens are Close Encounters of the Third Kind and ET: The Extra Terrestrial.