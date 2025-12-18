Steven Spielberg's next titled Disclosure Day; release date and teaser revealed

Disclosure Day is a return to familiar ground for Spielberg, with the story of the film being centred on UFOs and extra terrestrials. Spielberg's last extra-terrestrial venture was in 2005, with War of the Worlds. David Koepp who worked with Spielberg on War of the Worlds has written the script for Disclousre Day along with Spielberg based on the Spielberg's story. Koepp has also worked on Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.