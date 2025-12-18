Andrew Scott and Olivia Colman to lead Elsinore, biopic of Ian Charleson

Charleson rose to international prominence as Olympic runner and missionary Eric Liddell in Chariots of Fire, which went on to win four Academy Awards, including Best Picture. He also appeared in Gandhi as Reverend Charlie Andrews. Diagnosed with HIV in 1986, Charleson continued working and ultimately delivered what many consider the performance of his career as Hamlet in late 1989. He died in January 1990 at the age of 40. Fellow actor Ian McKellen later described him as an ideal embodiment of the Danish prince.