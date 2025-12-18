Andrew Scott and Olivia Colman to lead Elsinore, biopic of Ian Charleson

Andrew Scott and Olivia Colman are set to headline Elsinore, a new feature inspired by the life of late Scottish actor Ian Charleson, best remembered for his Oscar-winning turn in Chariots of Fire. The project brings together StudioCanal, LD Entertainment, Lucky Red and Magnolia Mae Films, with StudioCanal backing the film fully and steering its international release.
Directed by Simon Stone (The Dig), the film centres on a defining period in Charleson’s life, when he took on the role of Hamlet at London’s National Theatre while quietly battling severe illness. Scott will step into the role of Charleson, with Colman playing the doctor who treats him during this time.
The screenplay has been penned by Stephen Beresford (Pride), who is also attached as an executive producer alongside Ethan Silverman, who originated the project. Producing duties are being handled by Andrea Occhipinti of Lucky Red and Gaby Tana of Magnolia Mae Films, with Pete Shilaimon and Mickey Liddell for LD Entertainment, along with Stefano Massenzi and Carolyn Marks Blackwood. Scott is also on board as a producer.
Production is scheduled to begin in the UK on January 5, with additional British cast members to be announced closer to the shoot. The film’s title references Kronborg Castle in Denmark—often known as Hamlet’s Castle—underlining the centrality of Shakespeare’s tragedy to Charleson’s final professional chapter.
Charleson rose to international prominence as Olympic runner and missionary Eric Liddell in Chariots of Fire, which went on to win four Academy Awards, including Best Picture. He also appeared in Gandhi as Reverend Charlie Andrews. Diagnosed with HIV in 1986, Charleson continued working and ultimately delivered what many consider the performance of his career as Hamlet in late 1989. He died in January 1990 at the age of 40. Fellow actor Ian McKellen later described him as an ideal embodiment of the Danish prince.
The film also marks another collaboration between StudioCanal and its lead actors. Scott is currently working with the studio on Anthony Maras’ Pressure, due in 2026, while Colman has recently starred in Wicked Little Letters and Paddington in Peru for the banner.