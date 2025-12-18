First look at Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista from The Wrecking Crew unveiled

After a long wait, Amazon MGM Studios has finally unveiled the first look images for Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa's The Wrecking Crew. Directed by Ángel Manuel Soto, the buddy comedy is set to premiere on Prime Video on January 28.
According to the plotline, two estranged half-brothers, Jonny (Momoa) and James (Bautista), are forced to reunite after their father’s mysterious death. As they set out to uncover the truth, buried secrets resurface and loyalties are tested, unveiling a conspiracy that can tear their family apart. Together, they are ready to wreck anything that gets in their way.
The film is set in Hawaii and also features Claes Bang, Jacob Batalon, Stephen Root, and Morena Baccarin in key roles. Jonathan Trooper penned the script for the film along with with Jeff Fierson. Apart from acting in lead roles, Momoa and Bautista are also producing The Wrecking Crew with Matt Reeves, and Lynn Harris.
Momoa was last seen in In the Hand of Dante. Up next, he has a long line-up of films including the live-action Animal Friends, DC Studios' Supergirl, the live-action Street Fighter film and Dune: Part Three.
Bautista was last seen in Trap House and has The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender, Alpha Gang, Road House 2 and the Highlander reboot in his kitty.