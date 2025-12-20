Tom Holland wraps 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Tom Holland has wrapped shooting for his upcoming film Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 31, 2026. The cast also includes Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, and Liza Colon-Zayas, among others.

Cretton shared a series of pictures on Instagram on Saturday, featuring himself with Holland, followed by a group photo of the entire cast and crew. In his post, the filmmaker praised everyone involved, calling it the biggest and most rewarding project of his career.

"I'm so deeply grateful for the people who walked with me through the biggest, most rewarding film I've ever been a part of. To our amazing cast, for breathing so much life into these beloved characters, and to our unbelievable crew, who worked tirelessly with unmatched creativity and craftsmanship," he wrote.