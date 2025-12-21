Will Poulter to star in Apple TV's Beat the Reaper
Will Poulter is set to star in Beat the Reaper a new series from Apple TV. The series is developed by Sam Caitlin, who has worked as a writer and a co-executive producer on Breaking Bad.
Caitlin serves as the showrunner for Beat the Reaper which is adapted from Josh Bazell's novel of the same name. Caitlin and Poulter also serve as executive producers on the series. New Regency and Apple Studios are the banners backing the series.
Poulter will portray Dr Peter Brown, an intern in the worst hospital in Boston, USA. A talented man, Brown has a secret past which returns to haunt him when a patient recognises him. Now, Brown has eight hours to evade gangland mercenaries, government officers, unqualified surgeons and more.
Most recently seen in Alex Garland's Warfare, Poulter's next includes Boots Riley's I Love Boosters and Adam Meeks' Union County.