Natasha Lyonne sets Bambo as next directorial

Natasha Lyonne is all set to direct Bambo, a sports drama, in her sophomore directorial venture. Lyonne will also be writing the film which will begin filming in the second half of 2026.
While no other casting details about the film have been revealed, Lyonne will also be producing Bambo along with Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin, Max Ferguson, and Sarah Sarandos. Word Games and Animal Pictures are the banners backing the film.
The story of Bambo will be centred on boxing promotor from Brooklyn, New York, who tries to make it big in the world of promoting, like Don King, the promoter of Muhammad Ali matches, like 'Rumble in the Jungle' and 'Thrilla and Manila'. In his tumultuous journey of victories and defeats, he has to take care of his daughter.
Lyonne who was recently seen in the second season of Poker Face, is making her directorial debut with Uncanny Valley. The film is reportedly set to ethically use artificial intelligence through Asteria, an AI based studio from Lyonne. The actor-director is also set to star in the third season of HBO's Euphoria.