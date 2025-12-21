Korean actors Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah marry in private Seoul ceremony

NEW DELHI: Popular South Korean stars Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah tied the knot after 10 years of being together.

The duo got married on December 20 in Seoul in a private ceremony.

AM Entertainment, the agency, that represents both Woo-bin and Min-ah, shared the news with a post on their Instagram on Saturday.

It featured a black and white picture of the actors.

"Today, actress Shin Mina and actor Kim Woo-bin are officially tying the knot. We are deeply grateful for the warm blessings and unwavering support you've shown the couple as they embark on this precious new journey together." Both actors look forward to returning your love by continuing to deliver their best performances on screen in the future. Thank you," read the caption.

Woo-bin, 36, is known for his roles in 'The Heirs', 'Uncontrollably Fond' and the recent 'Genie Make a Wish".

Min-ah, 41, is popular for her roles in "My Girlfriend is Gumiho", "Oh My Venus" and "Hometown Cha Cha Cha'.

The couple confirmed their relationship in 2015 and have been dating since. They met and fell in love while shooting for a commercial.

Their marriage became the most high-profile Korean celebrity wedding after Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's wedding in 2022.