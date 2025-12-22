Actor James Ransone, known for his role in 'The Wire' dies by suicide at 46

LOS ANGELES: James Ransone, the actor who played Ziggy Sobotka in the HBO series 'The Wire' and appeared in many other TV shows and movies, has died by suicide on Friday. He was 46.

Ransone's film credits include 'It: Chapter Two', 'The Black Phone and 'Black Phone 2', and he appeared in TV shows including the cop drama 'Bosch' and 'Poker Face'.

Messages seeking comment were left for representatives of Ransone on Sunday, as well as with a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County medical examiner's office.