English

Actor James Ransone, known for his role in 'The Wire' dies by suicide at 46

Ransone's film credits include 'It: Chapter Two', 'The Black Phone and 'Black Phone 2', and he appeared in TV shows including the cop drama 'Bosch' and 'Poker Face'.
Actor James Ransone
Actor James RansonePhoto | AP
Associated Press
Updated on
1 min read

LOS ANGELES: James Ransone, the actor who played Ziggy Sobotka in the HBO series 'The Wire' and appeared in many other TV shows and movies, has died by suicide on Friday. He was 46.

Ransone's film credits include 'It: Chapter Two', 'The Black Phone and 'Black Phone 2', and he appeared in TV shows including the cop drama 'Bosch' and 'Poker Face'.

Messages seeking comment were left for representatives of Ransone on Sunday, as well as with a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County medical examiner's office.

James Ransone

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Google Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com