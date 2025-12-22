Kumail Nanjiani reflects on 'Eternals' backlash; calls it a learning experience, embraces new creative chapter

Kumail Nanjiani is looking back on his time in Marvel’s Eternals with a renewed sense of clarity. Speaking on NPR’s Wild Card with Rachel Martin, the actor-comedian opened up about how the film, widely criticised despite its star-studded ensemble, reshaped his approach to work and creativity.

One of the biggest lessons, he said, was learning to distinguish his personal experience from the final outcome.

“Most times if I’m acting in something, I do not get to decide how good it’s going to be,” he said. “I do not get to choose how the audience is going to receive it… or what the reviewers are going to think. What I can control is learning from every job and taking a joyful approach to every job.”

Although Eternals didn’t land with audiences the way Marvel had hoped, Nanjiani said the process itself left a lasting impact. The Silicon Valley star noted that reminding himself that “a failure is not a failure” has been crucial: “It truly is an opportunity to learn.”