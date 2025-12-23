Cinema Without Borders: Chronicle of a family yuletide — Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point

As Taormina frames the matriarch in solitude, a brooding, melancholic air descends. There is a definite movement of the mood and shift in tone. The rambunctiousness and loud cheer make way for sombreness and slowly fault lines begin to appear as siblings argue over the way forward in dealing with the mom’s deteriorating health and the possibility of selling the home. Just like any other family in any religion or culture and any part of the world. Old home videos ring in a flood of memories, alleviate differences and ring in reconciliations and harmony, at least at that moment in time. Who knows where they'd go from here?