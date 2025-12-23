Nancy Meyers' next to star Kieran Culkin

Culkin, who rose to prominence as a child actor with the Home Alone series, has notably worked in Meyers' writing projects such as Father of the Bride (1991) and Father of the Bride 2 (1995). Their first collaboration as an actor and director came with the third installment of the Father of the Bride franchise: Father of the Bride, Part 3(ish). He won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in the Motion Picture category for A Real Pain.