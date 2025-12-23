Nancy Meyers' next to star Kieran Culkin

The Intern helmer Nancy Meyers has announced that she will next direct a film starring Kieran Culkin in the lead. She made the announcement at a recent screening for Father of the Bride in Los Angeles. She added that the shoot for the new film will begin in May 2026.
Although it is unclear whether the new project is Paris Paramount, a semi-autobiographical rom-com that she initially announced back in 2023. The film did not materialise back then, and she was supposed to make the film with Scarlett Johansson, Owen Wilson, Michael Fassbender, and Penelope Cruz, and not Kieran Culkin.
Culkin, who rose to prominence as a child actor with the Home Alone series, has notably worked in Meyers' writing projects such as Father of the Bride (1991) and Father of the Bride 2 (1995). Their first collaboration as an actor and director came with the third installment of the Father of the Bride franchise: Father of the Bride, Part 3(ish). He won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in the Motion Picture category for A Real Pain.
In addition to this untitled film, Culkin also has The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, which serves as both a prequel to the 2012 film and a sequel to The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, in the pipeline.