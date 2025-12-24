Johan Renck added as director to the Assassin's Creed series

Best known for the Emmy-winning HBO mini-series Chernobyl, Swedish filmmaker Johan Renck has been attached as the director to the upcoming Netflix live-action series Assassin's Creed.
The makers of the series revealed earlier that it would star Toby Wallace, of Euphoria fame, and Lola Petticrew, of Say Nothing fame, in the lead roles, with Laura Marcus, of Death by Lightning fame, and Zachary Hart, of Slow Horses fame, as regulars.
Based on the popular time-travel video game franchise, Assassin's Creed, the plot of the series revolves around two clandestine organisations. One is determined to run mankind's future through manipulation and control, while the other fights to safeguard the free will of people.
Assassin's Creed is expected to follow pivotal characters in some of the most crucial junctures in the history of mankind. The series has Roberto Patino and David Wiener serving as creators, showrunners, and executive producers.
In addition to Chernobyl, Renck's TV credits include The Last Panther and some episodes in Breaking Bad, The Walking Dead, and Vikings.