Percy Jackson & The Olympians season 3 adds Holt McCallany as Titan Atlas

McCallany joins the series in a recurring guest role as Atlas, the infamous Bearer of the Heavens who was punished by Zeus after the Titanomachy and forced to shoulder the sky. Recently released from that eternal burden, Atlas emerges as a central threat in Season 3, aligning himself with Kronos and driving a campaign of vengeance against the Olympians. The character is set to play a key antagonistic role not just this season, but beyond, with McCallany expected to appear in six episodes.