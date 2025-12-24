Percy Jackson & The Olympians season 3 adds Holt McCallany as Titan Atlas

Disney+'s Percy Jackson & The Olympians has locked in some major new additions for its third season, including the casting of Holt McCallany as the formidable Titan Atlas.
McCallany joins the series in a recurring guest role as Atlas, the infamous Bearer of the Heavens who was punished by Zeus after the Titanomachy and forced to shoulder the sky. Recently released from that eternal burden, Atlas emerges as a central threat in Season 3, aligning himself with Kronos and driving a campaign of vengeance against the Olympians. The character is set to play a key antagonistic role not just this season, but beyond, with McCallany expected to appear in six episodes.
Season 3 is widely expected to draw from The Titan’s Curse, the third book in Rick Riordan’s bestselling five-part Percy Jackson series. The story sees Percy embarking on a dangerous mission to rescue Artemis and Annabeth after they are captured by Atlas, pushing the demigods into one of their most perilous quests yet.
Also joining the upcoming season is David Costabile, who will appear in a recurring guest role as Dr Thorn, the strict headmaster of a military academy who demands absolute discipline. Readers of the novels will recognise that Dr Thorn is merely the human guise of a much more fearsome mythological being, though details around his true form are being kept under wraps.
Jesse L Martin rounds out the new casting announcements, stepping in as Frederick Chase, Annabeth’s mortal father. A gifted military historian chosen by Athena to raise her daughter, Frederick shares a complicated but deeply caring bond with Annabeth, with Season 3 exploring how the two slowly reconnect.
The trio joins an expanding Season 3 ensemble that also includes Levi Chrisopulos and Olive Abercrombie as Nico and Bianca di Angelo, the children of Hades, along with Dafne Keen as Artemis and Saara Chaudry as Zoë Nightshade.
While Season 2 of Percy Jackson & The Olympians is currently rolling out weekly on Disney+, production on the third season is already underway in Vancouver. The ongoing second season follows Percy (Walker Scobell) as he returns to Camp Half-Blood to find everything changed, his friendship with Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) evolving, the revelation of a cyclops brother Tyson (Daniel Diemer), Grover’s (Aryan Simhadri) disappearance, and an escalating threat from Kronos that leads Percy into the treacherous Sea of Monsters.