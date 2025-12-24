Ridley Scott's The Dog Stars gets new release date

The film is set in the near future in Colorado when the world's population has been ravaged by a pandemic. A civilian pilot, Hig (Elordi), leads a solitary life on a deserted Colorado airfield, accompanied only by his dog and a tough ex-Marine (Josh Brolin). Despite their stark differences, the two men rely on one another to protect themselves from wandering invaders. After a crash landing, Hig meets Cima (Margaret Qualley), a young doctor, and her father (Guy Pearce), a protective rancher, at a secluded ranch. This encounter sparks a possibility for a brighter, more intelligent future for all.