Ridley Scott's The Dog Stars gets new release date

Ridley Scott's upcoming sci-fi thriller The Dog Stars starring Jacob Elordi, Josh Brolin, Guy Pearce, Margaret Qualley, and Benedict Wong in leading roles has shifted its release from March 27, 2026 to August 28, 2026. The move is a part of Disney's latest re-organisation of certain films' release dates before the end of 2025. Besides The Dog Stars, Ready or Not 2 and Pixar's Gatto have also now received new release dates.
Upon release, The Dog Stars will now clash with the long-delayed Coyote vs. Acme film and Lily James-headlined Cliffhanger.
The Dog Stars from 20th Century Studios, is based on Peter Heller’s 2012 post-apocalyptic thriller novel of the same name and is adapted to screen by Mark L Smith.
The film is set in the near future in Colorado when the world's population has been ravaged by a pandemic. A civilian pilot, Hig (Elordi), leads a solitary life on a deserted Colorado airfield, accompanied only by his dog and a tough ex-Marine (Josh Brolin). Despite their stark differences, the two men rely on one another to protect themselves from wandering invaders. After a crash landing, Hig meets Cima (Margaret Qualley), a young doctor, and her father (Guy Pearce), a protective rancher, at a secluded ranch. This encounter sparks a possibility for a brighter, more intelligent future for all.
Scott, Mark L Smith, Michael Pruss, and Cliff Roberts are serving as producers while it is executive produced by Heller, Lily Brooks-Dalton, and Brandon Scott Smith.