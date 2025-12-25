Avengers: Doomsday teaser confirms the return of Steve Rogers

Chris Evans' Steve Rogers is officially returning to save the world once again in Avengers: Doomsday, which is set for a theatrical release on December 18, 2026. The makers of the Avengers franchise unveiled the first of the four teasers, which are set to be dropped one after the other this week, confirming Steve Rogers' return. But it remains to be answered whether he will return as Captain America.
The glimpse shows Rogers returning home on his motorcycle as the piano rendition of the Avengers theme plays in the background. The teaser proceeds with him taking out his Captain America suit in admiration, after which he also holds his baby in his hands. We need to wait for the film's release late next year to see which timeline Rogers is in. The set of teasers, which began with Steve Rogers’ glimpse, will conclude with the one featuring Doctor Doom.
The previous instalment, Avengers: Endgame, would have concluded with Steve Rogers passing the baton to Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) as the new Captain America, as he retires in peace with the love of his life, Peggy Carter, in another timeline.
Directed by Russo Brothers, the upcoming film, written by Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely, will feature heroes from the Avengers, Wakandans, Fantastic Four, and the X-Men joining hands to square off against Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr). The film's star cast includes Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Kelsey Grammer, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Channing Tatum, and Pedro Pascal.
The two-part Avengers film, with the first being Avengers: Doomsday, hits theatres on December 18, 2026, while its sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars, is slated for a release on December 17, 2027.