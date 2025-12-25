The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender to skip theatres and head straight to Paramount+

Paramount+ is set to become the definitive streaming home for the animated Avatar universe, with The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender now skipping a planned theatrical release and debuting exclusively on the platform in October 2026. The feature will arrive alongside Avatar: Seven Havens, a brand-new animated series from Avatar Studios.
Both projects are being developed by Avatar Studios, the Nickelodeon-backed division launched in 2021 to expand the world first introduced in Avatar: The Last Airbender and later continued in The Legend of Korra. With this move, Paramount+ will house the entire animated catalogue from the franchise under one roof.
The Legend of Aang continues to take shape with an expanded voice cast. Taika Waititi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Dee Bradley Baker, Peta Sergeant, Freida Pinto and Ke Huy Quan have joined the ensemble, adding to previously announced names including Dave Bautista, Steven Yeun, Eric Nam, Jessica Matten, Dionne Quan and Román Zaragoza.
Inspired by the original series created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, the upcoming film is being directed by Lauren Montgomery, with Steve Ahn and William Mata serving as co-directors. Konietzko and DiMartino are producing alongside Latifa Ouaou and Maryann Garger, while long-time collaborator Jeremy Zuckerman returns to compose the music for both the film and the new series.
The original Avatar: The Last Airbender aired on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008, earning widespread acclaim and multiple honours, including a Peabody Award and a Primetime Emmy. Set in a world divided into warring nations, the series followed “benders” who could manipulate elements such as water, earth, fire and air.
In the animated feature, currently operating under a working title, Aang, the last remaining Airbender, learns of a long-lost power that could prevent his culture’s extinction. Joined by his friends, he races across the globe to secure it before it’s weaponised and the fragile peace they fought for is destroyed.
Seven Havens explores a very different era. Set after a catastrophic event that has fractured the world, the series centres on a young Earthbender who discovers she is the new Avatar following Korra. However, in this age of fear and instability, the Avatar is seen as a threat rather than a saviour. Pursued by enemies from both the human and spirit realms, she and her estranged twin must uncover their past and protect the Seven Havens, the last bastions of civilisation.
Produced by Nickelodeon Animation, Seven Havens will run for 26 episodes, split evenly across two books. DiMartino and Konietzko serve as co-creators and executive producers, with Ethan Spaulding as executive producer and Sehaj Sethi as co-executive producer.
The new film and series will join Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra on Paramount+, where the original show has consistently ranked among Nielsen’s most-streamed titles since its arrival in 2023, building on its record-breaking popularity during its earlier Netflix run.