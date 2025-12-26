‘Stranger Things’ set for final bow: Five things to know

The hit science-fiction-horror series 'Stranger Things' returns on Friday with three new episodes from its fifth and final season, ahead of the grand finale on January 1, 2026.

Shattering streaming records since it first hit screens in 2016, the Netflix show follows a group of teenagers in a small American town as they take on supernatural creatures and a parallel universe.

Here are five things to know about the show:

Star-studded cast

'Stranger Things' brought back 1980s icons like actress Winona Ryder, who earned a Golden Globe nomination in 2017 for her role as Joyce Byers.

In another dose of 80s nostalgia, Robert Englund— the actor behind horror icon Freddy Krueger— made a cameo appearance in season 4.

The series has also transformed the careers of its younger actors including Millie Bobby Brown, who rose to fame at just 12 years old. Now 21, the actress produces and stars in her own blockbuster films, such as the popular Enola Holmes saga.

Actor Finn Wolfhard, 23, who plays Mike Wheeler on the show, has found wider success with roles in both the It and Ghostbusters franchises.

Speaking to AFP last year, Wolfhard said the cast wanted to give all the characters a "proper send-off".

"You try to find that balance of a huge ensemble and try to find the perfect ending for everyone."