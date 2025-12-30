Chevy Chase is under the spotlight in a new documentary, warts and all — and he’s OK with it

NEW YORK: Insulting the director who is making a documentary about you might not be the most diplomatic of choices. Then again, Chevy Chase has never been very diplomatic.

The comedian gets snarly at the top of filmmaker Marina Zenovich’s “I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not,” which airs Thursday on CNN. During their very first meeting, he warns her it isn’t going to be easy to figure him out. She asks him why.

“You’re not bright enough, how’s that?” he replies.

That the exchange made the film says a lot about Zenovich and also about Chase, a gifted physical comedian who starred in classic 1970s and ’80s comedies like “Fletch,” “Three Amigos,” “Caddyshack” and the National Lampoon’s “Vacation” franchise.

“He’s one of those people everybody thinks they know,” says Zenovich. “He has a reputation that precedes him and there’s something underneath that you want to get to. So it was a great challenge to try to get there.”

A complicated man

“I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not” follows Chase’s life and career, from his dark childhood to the dawn of “Saturday Night Live” and then Hollywood, ending with his messy time on the TV series “Community.” There are perspectives offered from Dan Aykroyd, Beverly D’Angelo, Goldie Hawn, Lorne Michaels, Ryan Reynolds, Martin Short, his wife Jayni Chase and three daughters, and brother Ned.

A portrait emerges of a sharp and often cutting comedian who has a deep fan base but can rub some people the wrong way with a blunt inelegance. “I’m complex and I’m deep and I can be hurt easily,” he tells the filmmaker.

The documentary shows footage of his film and TV work alongside home movies, cuddling a cat, playing a piano, playing chess, reading fan mail — including a birthday card from Bill Clinton — and visiting a flower shop.

The movie has the endorsement of a tough critic: Chase, himself. “It’s just like a massage. I think of it that way: I love the massage. Sometimes it hurts, but the massage is so lovely,” the comedian tells The Associated Press.