Simu Liu's live-action Sleeping Dogs movie to be helmed by Timo Tjahjanto

Actor Simu Liu had previously announced that he was working on a live-action film adaptation of popular and critically-acclaimed video game Sleeping Dogs earlier this year. The film has now found its director. Indonesian filmmaker Timo Tjahjanto has been roped in to direct the movie based on the action-adventure game, confirmed Simu Liu in an X post.
For the unversed, the filmmaker, known for his action films such as May the Devil Take You (2018), The Night Comes for Us (2018), The Big 4 (2022) and the recent Bob Odenkirk-starrer Nobody 2.
According to the plotline of the 2012 game which is set in Hong Kong, the story follows Wei Shen, a Hong Kong-American police officer and martial artist who goes undercover and infiltrates the Sun On Yee Triad organisation. Simu Liu is expected to take on the lead role as Wei Shen. Production updates along with a potential release date are currently unknown.
Simu can now be currently seen in the Peacock series (JioHotstar in India) The Copenhagen Test, created by Thomas Brandon.
As per the official logline, the "series follows first-generation Chinese-American intelligence analyst Alexander Hale, who realizes his brain has been hacked, giving the perpetrators access to everything he sees and hears. Caught between his shadowy agency and the unknown hackers, he must maintain a performance 24/7 to flush out who’s responsible and prove where his allegiance lies."
Up next, he will be seen in the much-anticipated Avengers: Doomsday, helmed by the Russo Brothers which is slated for release in theatres on December 18, 2026.