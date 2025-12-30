Cinema Without Borders: Cotton Candy Complications—New Year Blues

Things are set in motion with Rae-hwan (Teo Yoo, of Past Lives fame), a physically challenged para snowboarding champion, proposing to the wind beneath his wings, his horticulturist girlfriend Oh-wol (Choo Soo-young). One of the Oh-wol’s workers, Yong-mi’s (Yeom Hye-ran, memorable for No Other Choice, When Life Gives You Tangerines) brother, a travel agent Yong-chan (Lee Dwong-hwi, Reply 1988 fame) is also all set to marry his Chinese girlfriend Yaolin (Chen Duling). Meanwhile, Rae-hwan’s rehab-trainer Hyo-young (Yoo In-na) is being stalked by her husband, even as divorce proceedings between the two are under way. She seeks restraining order and police protection and Kang Ji-hoo (Kim Kang-woo), of the homicide department, is given charge of the assignment, only to eventually fall for her hook line and sinker. Last of the four is the jilted in love Min Jin-ah (Lee Yeon-hee), a temporary worker at the rink, who decides to mend her heart by taking off for a solo vacation, arranged by Yong-chan’s travel agency, to a sunny Buenos Aires, where she meets a fellow South Korean, Lee Jae-heon (Yoo Yeon-seok, of popular series Hospital Playlist series) who works a wine delivery man after escaping burnout back home. Sparks fly expectedly after the initial misgivings and another possibility to find love opens for her.