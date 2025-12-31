Danny Ramirez's Manny to be recast in The Last of Us season 3

Danny Ramirez, who plays Manny Alvarez in The Last of Us season 2, will not be returning for season 3, revealed the makers.
The actor, who joined the post-apocalyptic drama, starred alongside Kaitlyn Dever's Abby character as a former member of the Fireflies, a rebel militiary group. He joins her in the journey to seek revenge on Joel (Pedro Pascal) for killing her father during the mass shootout he conducted to save Ellie (Bella Ramsey) from being sacrificed for a cure for the cordyceps brain infection. He wouldn't be coming back for the third season due to scheduling conflicts.
Ramirez's previous credits include, playing Joaquin Torres/Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series (2021) and Captain America: Brave New World film (2025). Up next, he will appear in the much-anticipated Avengers: Doomsday and the Jean-Michel Basquiat biopic Samo Lives.
The second season of The Last of Us continued the story of Joel and Ellie, who, after escaping the Firefly hospital, settled down in a commune with Joel's brother Tommy. While the first season was adapted from The Last of Us (2013), the second season covered part of The Last of Us 2 (2020).
*Spoilers* With Joel killed in the hands of Abby in the first few episodes of season 2, Ellie goes on a hunt, travelling to Seattle along with Dina (Isabela Merced), to take revenge on Abby. Jesse (Young Mazino) and Tommy (Gabriel Luna) join the team to protect Ellie and Dina. Towards the end of season 2, Dina, who is now pregnant with Jesse's child, is wounded, while Jesse dies tragically when shot in the head by Abby during a confrontation in a Seattle theater after he rushes in to help Ellie and Tommy. Tommy is also fatally injured, although the makers don't reveal if he dies. Season 3 will unfold from the perspective of Abby.
The series was created and written by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, who are also the showrunners. While Druckmann has stepped back from directing the upcoming season, he will continue serving as the co-creator and executive producer. The series also features Tati Gabrielle, Spencer Lord, Ariela Barer, Joe Pantoliano, Robert John Burke, Ben Ahlers, Noah Lamanna, Hetienne Park, and Alanna Ubach.
The series is produced by HBO, Sony Pictures Television, Naughty Dog, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and PlayStation Productions.