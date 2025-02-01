Five things to watch for at the Grammys

LOS ANGELES: It's a baffling irony that the culture-shifting Beyonce has won more Grammys than anyone, ever, but has yet to attain the holy grail that is winning for Album of the Year.

At Sunday's 67th edition of music's top awards ceremony, the megastar has yet another chance to take home the prize -- but in a packed field of no-skips albums, who will ultimately win the night's top trophies is anyone's guess.

Here's a guide to Sunday's gala in Los Angeles:

Is it finally Beyonce's year?

The Grammys have long faced criticism that they're too white and too male.

In recent years, the Recording Academy, which organizes the show, has made efforts to improve on that shortcoming, including by diversifying its voting membership.

Those efforts seem to have yielded some progress: the past few galas have proven historic for women in the major, all-genre categories as well as in fields where they were routinely sidelined, like rock.

But a stark truth remains: a Black woman has not won Album of the Year in this century.

The last to do so was Lauryn Hill, in 1999. Before her, Whitney Houston won in 1994, and Natalie Cole in 1992.

With her sprawling, ambitious "Cowboy Carter" that underscored the rich history of Black artists in country music, Beyonce is all but daring Grammy voters to snub her once again.

One thing is for sure: Win or lose, Beyonce will dominate the headlines.

Wildfire relief for LA

This year's Grammys ceremony takes place just weeks after deadly wildfires engulfed entire neighborhoods in Los Angeles, shattering the lives of thousands of residents including many in the music industry.

But the Recording Academy decided the show must go on, although it will likely be a more muted affair than usual, with an extra emphasis on raising money for fire relief efforts.

The fires have lent prominence to the Academy's philanthropic arm MusiCares, which says it has already distributed several million dollars in emergency aid, and which will hold its annual fundraising pre-Grammy gala on Friday -- sans red carpet.

Pop's breakouts and heavyweights

It's a pop star's world and we're just living in it: Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter and Charli XCX have all enjoyed massive years that place them among Sunday's top contenders.

Roan and Carpenter in particular are among the favorites to take the prizes for best record and best song, which celebrates songwriting, as well as the coveted prize for best new artist.

And perennial winner Billie Eilish is also a major name to beat in the top categories -- the Grammys darling is just 23 but could win a record third Song of the Year trophy.