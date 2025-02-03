Chappell Roan wins best new artist Grammy Award

Chappell Roan nudged aside Sabrina Carpenter to win the Grammy for best new artist Sunday, capping a remarkably explosive rise to fame for an artist dropped by her last record label.

Roan, who is openly queer and taps into drag culture, was the sassy toast of the pop world in 2024 with tracks that include "Good Luck, Babe!" "Red Wine Supernova" and "Hot To Go!" from her 2023 album "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess."

In her speech, she called for record labels to give a livable wage and health care, especially for developing artists. "It was devastating to feel so committed to my art and feel so betrayed by the system and dehumanized," Roan said.

She ended with a line that got plenty of cheers: "Labels, we got you but do you got us?"

Roan is also up for three other Grammys — album of the year, song of the year and record of the year. She lost both best pop solo performance and best pop vocal album to Carpenter.