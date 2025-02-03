Who is Chandrika Tandon, Indian-origin artist who won her first Grammy?

Tandon’s musical approach to healing and spirituality garnered widespread recognition, culminating in her first Grammy win. During her acceptance speech at the 67th Grammy Awards, she expressed her gratitude, saying, “Music is love, music ignites the light within all of us, and, even in our darkest days, music spreads joy and laughter.” Tandon’s victory at the Grammys was even more meaningful given the calibre of fellow nominees, including renowned artists such as Anoushka Shankar and Ricky Kej.

In addition to her musical career, Tandon is a well-respected philanthropist. She and her husband, Ranjan Tandon, made a significant contribution to the New York School of Engineering, donating $100 million in 2015. The institution has since been renamed Tandon School of Engineering in their honour.

Chandrika Tandon’s life story is one of inspiration and resilience, proving that it is never too late to pursue one’s passion, no matter where it leads. A powerful combination of intellect, entrepreneurial spirit, and deep-rooted love for music, Tandon continues to inspire others with her work across multiple spheres. From business to music to philanthropy, her journey is a testament to the power of following one’s heart and creating an enduring impact on the world.