Who is Chandrika Tandon, Indian-origin artist who won her first Grammy?

Chandrika Tandon, a 71-year-old Indian-American musician, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, is a woman of remarkable versatility and achievement. Best known for her fusion of classical Indian and world music, Tandon’s journey has taken her from the boardrooms of global business to the stage of the 67th Grammy Awards, where she won her first Grammy for her album Triveni in the Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album category.
Born and raised in Chennai, India, in a traditional middle-class family steeped in the teachings of the Samaveda, music was an integral part of Tandon’s upbringing. Her household was filled with the resonant sounds of Vedic chants, Carnatic music, and other classical traditions. Alongside her younger sister, Indra Nooyi (former CEO of PepsiCo), Tandon grew up with a deep cultural connection to music, which would go on to shape her own artistic journey.
Tandon’s path to musical success was built upon an impressive academic and professional foundation. After completing her undergraduate studies at Madras Christian College, she earned a master’s degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad. Tandon’s business acumen led her to become the first Indian-American woman to be elected partner at McKinsey & Company, a notable achievement that set the stage for her career as a global business leader.
However, Tandon’s passion for music never waned. She trained in Hindustani and Carnatic classical music, studying under renowned artists such as Shubhra Guha and Girish Wazalwar. Her debut album, Soul Call, released in 2009, earned her a Grammy nomination in 2011 for Contemporary World Music, solidifying her standing in the global music scene.
In 2024, Tandon’s sixth album, Triveni, marked a major milestone in her musical career. Collaborating with South African flautist Wouter Kellerman and Japanese cellist Eru Matsumoto, Tandon created an album that blends ancient Vedic chants with contemporary world music. The seven-track album is an evocative exploration of spirituality and meditative healing, aimed at bringing listeners on a journey of "inner healing." Tandon’s fusion of traditional chants with modern instrumentation and musical styles resonates deeply with her belief that "music is love, music ignites the light within all of us."
Tandon’s musical approach to healing and spirituality garnered widespread recognition, culminating in her first Grammy win. During her acceptance speech at the 67th Grammy Awards, she expressed her gratitude, saying, “Music is love, music ignites the light within all of us, and, even in our darkest days, music spreads joy and laughter.” Tandon’s victory at the Grammys was even more meaningful given the calibre of fellow nominees, including renowned artists such as Anoushka Shankar and Ricky Kej.
In addition to her musical career, Tandon is a well-respected philanthropist. She and her husband, Ranjan Tandon, made a significant contribution to the New York School of Engineering, donating $100 million in 2015. The institution has since been renamed Tandon School of Engineering in their honour.
Chandrika Tandon’s life story is one of inspiration and resilience, proving that it is never too late to pursue one’s passion, no matter where it leads. A powerful combination of intellect, entrepreneurial spirit, and deep-rooted love for music, Tandon continues to inspire others with her work across multiple spheres. From business to music to philanthropy, her journey is a testament to the power of following one’s heart and creating an enduring impact on the world.