'A Simple Favor' gets a sequel titled 'Another Simple Favor'

The sequel to Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively’s 2018 comedic thriller, A Simple Favor, has been titled Another Simple Favor.

The Paul Feig directorial is all set to open the SXSW festival in Texas. Feig also went on to announce that the film will premiere on Prime Video on May 1.

In Another Simple Favor, Stephanie Smothers (Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Lively) reunite in Capri, Italy, for Emily’s lavish wedding to a wealthy Italian businessman, but the festivities take a dark turn with murder and deceit. Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, and Henry Golding are all set to reprise their roles in the sequel, while the film will also feature new cast members Elizabeth Perkins, Michele Morrone, Alex Newell, and Allison Janney.

Written by Jessica Sharzer and Laeta Kalogridis, the film is based on the characters penned by Darcey Bell. Producers include Feig and Laura Fischer of Feigco Entertainment, while Jennifer Booth, Jessica Sharzer, and Marco Valerio Pugini are executive producers.