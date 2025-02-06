Jackson & Diggs to lead a new hitman thriller

Samuel L Jackson, known for his role as Nick Fury in Marvel films, is all set to star alongside rapper and musician Daveed Diggs in a new hitman thriller from director Ernest Dickerson. The film is penned by Matthew Stone, known for writing Gringo.

The yet-to-be-titled project is produced by Vincent Newman and financed by Contentious Media. Jackson will be seen as Morris Stokes in the film, an opinionated hitman who worked for mob boss Easy-A after his recent retirement.

The film’s synopsis reads, “When his nephew Leslie (Diggs) is implicated in the theft of the mob’s earnings, Morris gets a call from his old boss that forces him off the golf course and back into action to negotiate one last job: he’s got the weekend to help the kid recover the stolen money or put a bullet in him. Complicating things is the fact that Leslie has a baby on the way.”

A cinematographer, screenwriter, and filmmaker, Dickerson is known for his frequent collaborations with Spike Lee. As a director, he has a background in crafting intense, suspenseful films, with credits including the crime thrillers and horror movies Juice, Demon Knight, Bulletproof, Bones, and Never Die Alone.

Jackson was last seen in Netflix’s The Piano Lesson and The Unholy Trinity. He has Afterburn and The Beast in the pipeline. Diggs is known for playing a recurring role in the television series Black-ish. His other credits include Snowpiercer, Star Trek: Prodigy, and Nickel Boys.