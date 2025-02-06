James Franco, Tiffany Haddish and Christopher Meloni to star in 'Toad'

Adam Rifkin is directing a comedy film titled Toad, starring Katt Williams, Craig Robinson, Oliver Wyman, and James Paxton.

The latest development from the project is that actors James Franco, Tiffany Haddish, and Christopher Meloni have joined the project. Rifkin is directing the film from a Piers Ashworth screenplay.

Toad stars Paxton and Wyman as two habitual drug users who happen to work under a crime boss named Charles (Robinson). On a journey from Los Angeles to Las Vegas, they chance upon a mysterious container with the ‘toad drug’ from the Sonoran Desert.

They fail to resist their urge to use the substance and consume too much of it, leading to a trippy journey with an array of colourful characters.

It is produced by Laugh Factory Presents and Future III Entertainment Corporatio.

Director Rifkin shared, “I believe the producers have done an incredible job of securing top-notch talent that will really drive this story forward and make viewers belly laugh.”