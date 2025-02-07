Mark Ruffalo and John Malkovich onboard 'Wild Horse Nine'

Martin McDonagh, the writer and director of the 2018 Oscar Best Picture nominated film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, is set to begin production on his next film, Wild Horse Nine.

The film will star Mark Ruffalo and John Malkovich, joining previously announced Sam Rockwell. It will reunite McDonagh with his Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri star Rockwell and distributor Searchlight Pictures.

The makers are yet to disclose any details about the plot. Filming is scheduled to commence this March on Rapa Nui, also known as Easter Island, a remote Chilean territory renowned for its unique cultural heritage. The island, located 3,700 kilometers off the Chilean coast, boasts a national park that has remained largely untouched since the late 19th century.

Wild Horse Nine marks the first collaboration between McDonagh and both Ruffalo and Malkovich. While Oscar Isaac and Christopher Walken were considered for roles, they are not involved in the project any longer.