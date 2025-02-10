Kanye West's account on X goes dark after hate-filled rant

It's a familiar pattern for Ye, 47, who is now in the headlines as often for his provocative, often hate-filled rants as he is for his music.

The rapper has been locked out of social media platforms in the past, notably when he was banned from X for nearly eight months for violating rules barring incitement to violence.

Ye's most recent missives included comments in support of music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is imprisoned on sex trafficking charges. He repeatedly referred to himself as a "Nazi."

He also referred to the stunt he pulled at the Grammys last week with wife Bianca Censori, who appeared virtually nude on the red carpet ahead of the awards gala. X did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

For years, Ye has spoken openly about struggles with bipolar disorder. He recently said on "The Download" podcast that he in fact has an autism diagnosis.