Kristen Wiig, Bill Murray to reunite for a new comedy film

After their collaboration on the Ghostbusters reboot in 2016, actors Kristen Wiig and Bill Murray are set to team up again in filmmaker Max Barbakow’s upcoming comedy film Epiphany. It is scripted by Mitch Glazer, who also penned the Murray-starrer A Very Murray Christmas (2015). Barbakow is best known for his 2020 science-fiction rom-com film Palm Springs.

Epiphany follows a fashionista (Wiig) who uses up all her family fortune and must marry an affluent person in 14 days to ensure her survival. Her quest for such a person leads her to a math-savvy billionaire (Murray).

She needs his money, whereas he likes her spirit and spontaneous behaviour. Barbakow described the roles of Murray and Wiig as “iconic” and the actors as “totally original unicorns.” The filmmaker added that, besides eliciting laughter, Epiphany will reflect “the wonderful absurdities of everyday life.”

Glazer is also producing the film, alongside Lee Stollman and Ellen Goldsmith-Vein. Murray and Wiig will also serve as executive producers, along with Jillian Apfelbaum and Margot Hand.

Murray’s upcoming projects include The Phoenician Scheme, where he reunites with his The Grand Budapest Hotel filmmaker Wes Anderson.

Wiig, a Golden Globe-nominated actor and an Academy Award-nominated screenwriter, is best known for Bridesmaids (2011), which she co-wrote and acted in.