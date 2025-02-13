Peter Dinklage onboard for 'Dexter: Resurrection'

The Dexter: Resurrection cast has added Peter Dinklage to its cast. Michael C Hall will be returning to play the lead role as the titular serial killer Dexter Morgan. Dinklage joins the series as a regular, portraying Leon Prater, a billionaire venture capitalist whose outward reputation as a generous philanthropist conceals a much darker side. Leon will collaborate closely with Charley (Uma Thurman), his head of security, a former Special Ops officer.

Furthermore, David Zayas, Jack Alcott, and James Remar will reprise their iconic roles as series regulars, returning as Angel Batista, Harrison Morgan, and Harry Morgan, respectively. Dexter: Resurrection is a follow-up to the 2021 Dexter: New Blood and is set in the present day. The series will be released in the summer of 2025.

Clyde Phillips (Dexter, Dexter: Original Sin) returns as showrunner and executive producer for Dexter: Resurrection, which is produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios. Monica Raymund (Dexter: Original Sin) will direct four episodes, while Marcos Siega will direct six. The series will be distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.