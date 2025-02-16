'Hopefully, I’ll be back soon': Ed Sheeran ends India tour with electrifying performance in Delhi-NCR

NEW DELHI: Armed with just his guitar and a loop station, British music sensation Ed Sheeran, known for songs 'Perfect' and 'Shape of You', delivered a memorable concert in Delhi-NCR here on Saturday, proving why he's one of the most engaging live performers in the world.

Thousands of people from various parts of the Delhi-NCR turned up for Sheeran's final performance as part of 'The Mathematics Tour to India' at the Leisure Valley Ground and he didn't disappoint.

Indian singer-actor Lisa Mishra opened the concert, setting the mood for the evening as people grooved to her performance. And by the time she was done, the crowd was keen to see Sheeran perform.

After a wait of another half-hour, Sheeran turned up on the stage, wearing a T-shirt with 'Delhi' written on it. He was welcomed with a round of applause and cheers.

After performing the first song of the evening, 'Castle on the Hill', the Grammy winner addressed the crowd.