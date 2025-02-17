‘I couldn’t have done 'Queer' while I was doing 'James Bond’

Daniel Craig was the longest-serving actor to portray James Bond. So, when he chose to play William Lee in Luca Guadagnino’s 'Queer', some thought he took the role to explore vulnerability, far removed from the alpha masculinity of 'Bond'.
Clarifying that 'Queer' was just another character for him to explore and not to establish that he is more than Bond, Daniel says, “I couldn’t have done this while I was doing 'Bond'—it would have felt reactionary, like a statement about 'Bond' rather than about me and what I truly wanted to do. Now that I’ve moved on from 'Bond', I can take on films like this, but that’s not how I see it.”
On the importance of casting Daniel Craig as William Lee, Luca Guadagnino, who adapted 'Queer' from William S Burroughs’ 1985 novella, says, “It was absolutely essential.
There’s something beautiful about knowing that a perspective is irreplaceable—that there’s only one way to see it. In this case, Daniel’s interpretation of William Lee is that perspective—it couldn’t be anyone else’s.” Guadagnino elaborates, “In filmmaking, you only have one point of view. You can set up five cameras, cover everything, and trim it later—but that’s not cinema.
Cinema is about making a choice and fully committing to it.” Having portrayed vigour and virility with finesse as 'James Bond', Daniel portrays susceptibility, queerness, and loneliness in Guadagnino’s film. However, the actor says these emotions are universal to all. “I don’t know if I’ve ever experienced true loneliness, but I’ve certainly felt lonely. I’ve felt desire, lust, and an intense yearning for someone,” he reveals, confessing that these emotions drew him to the film.
The actor then adds, “Burroughs’ writing is all about the unspoken, the undercurrents bubbling beneath the surface. What fascinated me were themes like drug use, alcohol, and masculinity—such rich, layered aspects to explore as an actor.” While most actors share their method behind portraying certain emotions onscreen, Daniel credits his co-star Drew Starkey for being able to truly embrace vulnerability as William Lee.
“Drew Starkey is a wonderful acting partner, he’s an incredibly talented, sensitive actor who knows his craft, works hard, and is fully present with everyone in the room, striving to make each scene the best it can be. When filming something so intimate, I rely on everyone in the room. It’s never just one person’s effort; it’s a collective gesture, a shared commitment to portraying something as sensitively and beautifully as possible.”
For Guadagnino, 2024 was a fulfilling year with the release of 'Challengers' in the first half and 'Queer' in the second. On directing films back-to-back, the director says, “I love to work—I enjoy it immensely. Over the years, I’ve learnt how to manage my time effectively. It’s not just about organisation, it’s about knowing how to plan and execute. I’ve always wanted to do this, ever since I was a lonely boy dreaming of the very work I’m doing now. I wouldn’t trade it for leisure time.
This is what I’ve always wanted, and it’s my life.” The director then goes on to comment on 'Queer' being labelled an experimental film. “I love the reception—it’s beautiful and generous. I’m not sure I’d call my films experimental, though. I enjoy experimenting, bending my own rules, and pushing boundaries. But at the same time, I honestly saw 'Queer' as an endearing love story,” he explains.
While it is commonly understood that the character of William Lee is based on William Burroughs, Daniel begs to differ. “I made a conscious decision not to do a Burroughs impersonation because I’m not playing Burroughs—I’m playing a creation of his, William Lee, with all the complexities that entails. I wanted to capture something of his essence, but I also wanted to create something new.”
He acknowledges the challenges of finding Lee within himself. “I worked on the accent, focused on the script, and did all the necessary preparations. I tried my best to embody the essence of William Burroughs while inventing a new character,” he details.
'Queer' is as much a film about physical intimacy as it is about emotional depth. When asked which aspect stood out more to them, Luca responds, “They are completely intertwined,” with Daniel nodding in agreement and adding, “I don’t think you can separate the two.” Luca then explains, “When they make love for the first time, you see Lee’s tentativeness, his sheer excitement, and the mix of fear and tension—all of which are deeply emotional. Then, when their bodies collide, there’s a powerful release, an energy unleashed.”
While 'Queer' was received with a standing ovation in Venice and many more places, it was banned in Istanbul. When asked if they intended for the film to be political, Daniel says, “I’ll say there’s a political statement in every piece of art. I don’t think there’s any more or less of it in this film,” following which Luca signs off saying, “Everything has an ideological or political dimension in one way or another. I don’t think something should be political simply because of its themes, but rather because of its aesthetic.”