A$AP Rocky returns to life of music, fashion, film and Rihanna with his acquittal

LOS ANGELES: “Thank y’all for saving my life,” A$AP Rocky shouted to jurors as they left his trial.

It's no ordinary life they sent him on to when they quickly returned not guilty verdicts Tuesday on two counts of felony assault with a semiautomatic handgun.

The rapper could've left the Los Angeles courtroom in cuffs, awaiting a long prison sentence. But he instead found himself literally leaping with joy into the lap of his superstar partner Rihanna in the audience behind him.

“There was a moment when, before we heard the words from the clerk, he didn’t know if he was going to be spending the next two decades in jail or going home,” his attorney Joe Tacopina said.

Rocky had a banner year of fame and glamor in the works that he can now freely embrace.

In the same city as his acquittal, he is set to bask in the height of hip-hop as headliner of the Rolling Loud music festival next month. On the other coast, he'll be at the height of fashion's biggest night, the Met Gala, as a celebrity co-chair along with LeBron James and Pharrell Williams in May. And in summer, he adds major motion picture actor to his resume as the co-star — with Denzel Washington — in director Spike Lee’s film “Highest 2 Lowest."

The trial arguably came at the height of his fame, if not the pinnacle of a music career that began with acclaim in his native New York and later led to a pair of No. 1 albums and three Grammy nominations.

It would have been very easy — and many would say smart — for him to have accepted a relatively generous pretrial offer: Just six months in jail, along with probation and other conditions, for a guilty plea to one count.

He declined, and said bring it on to a three-week trial and the possibility of a prison sentence of up to 24 years and spending the foreseeable future away from Rihanna and their children, 2-year-old RZA Athelston Mayers and 1-year-old Riot Rose Mayers