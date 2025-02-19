English

Bridgerton-fame Rosheuvel joins the cast of 'The Dream Lands'

The series is adapted by BAFTA-winning writer Kayleigh Llewellyn, known for In My Skin.
Bridgerton-fame Golda Rosheuvel has been cast in The Dream Lands, BBC’s upcoming TV series adaptation of Rosa Rankin-Gee’s dystopian climate change novel Dreamland.

Rosheuvel joins an ensemble cast that includes newcomer Pascale Kann in the lead role of Chance, alongside Anna Friel as Jas, Connor Swindells as Kole, Clara Rugaard as Franky, and Katherine Parkinson as Antonia, among others. In the series, Rosheuvel will play Iona.

Produced by Sister and Universal International Studios, The Dream Lands is set in a near-future version of Margate, where extreme inequality forces the young protagonist, Chance, to navigate life and love while battling to protect her family and friends in a world on the brink of collapse. The series is adapted by BAFTA-winning writer Kayleigh Llewellyn, known for In My Skin.

Rosheuvel is best known for portraying Queen Charlotte in Netflix’s Bridgerton and its spin-off Queen Charlotte. The actor also recently appeared in Doctor Who and Death in Paradise.

