Matt Damon is Odysseus in Christopher Nolan’s epic

Matt Damon has been confirmed as the lead in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming adaptation of Homer’s poem Odyssey. In the first major character announcement, Universal Pictures released the first-look image of Damon in a period costume on social media, revealing his role as Odysseus.

The Odyssey follows the King of Ithaca’s journey home after the Trojan War, exploring themes of heroism, cunningness, loyalty, and divine intervention. Odysseus’ encounters with the Cyclops Polyphemus, the witch-goddess Circe, and the Sirens are central to the story.

The film reunites Damon with Nolan after Interstellar and Oppenheimer. The ensemble cast also includes Tom Holland, Charlize Theron, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Benny Safdie, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Samantha Morton, and Bill Irwin.

Filming is underway using new IMAX cameras. Produced under Nolan and Emma Thomas’ Syncopy Inc banner, The Odyssey is set for a worldwide theatrical release on July 17, 2026.