Jack O’Connell onboard new Monsterverse feature film

BAFTA-winning actor Jack O’Connell has signed on to star in Legendary Pictures’ next Monsterverse franchise film. He joins the existing cast, including Kaitlyn Dever and Dan Stevens, who returns as the veterinarian from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Grant Sputore is directing the upcoming film from a screenplay by Dave Callaham. The franchise started with 2014’s Godzilla, and it includes the films Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and the series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters on Apple TV+ and the Skull Island spinoff on Netflix.

The makers are yet to reveal details about the plot and characters in the new Monsterverse film. However, they have announced that it will hit theatres on March 26, 2027.

O’Connell’s recent credits include Back to Black, the Amy Winehouse documentary, and the Michael Mann directorial Ferrari. The actor’s upcoming projects also include Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, alongside Michael B Jordan, and 28 Years Later with filmmaker Danny Boyle.