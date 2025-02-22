Jason Statham’s 'Mutiny' confirms release date

Jason Statham’s new action thriller Mutiny, also starring Annabelle Wallis and Roland Moller, is set to be released on January 9, 2026. It was earlier reported that Moller, who starred with Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in Citadel, is set to play the villain in the upcoming film. It is directed by Jean-Francois Richet from a screenplay written by Lindsay Michel and J P Davis.

Mutiny also stars Arnas Fedaravicius, Adrian Lester and Jason Wong in prominent roles. According to the film’s official synopsis, Statham stars as Cole Reed who witnesses the murder of his billionaire industrialist boss. Reed is set up for the murder, and in turn, he goes on the run to work to uncover an international conspiracy. Statham has produced it under his banner Punch Palace Productions, alongside Marc Butan of MadRiver Pictures.