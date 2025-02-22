The 'Last of Us' season 2 to premiere on April 14

The second season of The Last of Us is set to premiere on JioHotstar in India on April 14. The seven-episode season will first air on HBO before its release on JioHotstar, with the finale scheduled for late May, aligning with Emmy eligibility.

Set twenty years after the collapse of civilisation, The Last of Us follows Joel Miller, a survivor tasked with escorting Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of a quarantine zone. What begins as a simple mission turns into a harrowing journey across a world ravaged by a deadly parasitic fungus, transforming infected humans into relentless creatures.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will return as Joel and Ellie in the second season. Its official synopsis states: “After five years of peace following the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie’s collective past catches up to them, drawing them into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.” Season two will follow Joel and Ellie as they live with Joel’s brother Tommy in a commune in Montana.