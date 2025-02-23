Stepping into Barbara’s shoes

Mexican actor Barbara Mori confesses that her looks have played a double role of sorts in her career. “It may have opened doors for me but to meet the expectations as an actor has been twice as hard,” says Mori. However, the 47-year-old actor proves naysayers wrong with her performance as a mother, challenging the odds in Mariana Chennillo’s Lucca’s World on Netflix.

Mori steps into the shoes of Argentinian journalist and activist Barbara Anderson, whose unwavering determination and pursuit in seeking treatment for her son suffering from cerebral palsy was chronicled in the self-authored Lucca’s World.

The film recounts Anderson and her family’s many challenges and eventual trip to India to seek experimental therapy for their son Lucca. Calling the role and the film a big responsibility, Mori recalls meeting the real-life Barbara Anderson on several occasions to get to know the extraordinary woman.

“I wanted to understand and grasp her drive. What made Anderson do what she does and not give up even when everyone else, including the doctors, told her she cannot imagine a future with Lucca? But there is something that drives her to believe in the impossible. Anderson’s journey is as powerful as it is inspiring,” she says.

Anderson and her husband (played by American actor Juan Pedro Medina) had spared no costs when it came to the treatment of their son. In 2016, Anderson learnt about Indian scientist Rajah Kumar and his development of a neurogenetic treatment using Crytotron.

Even as doctors back home called Lucca’s situation irreversible, Anderson sought Kumar to treat her son. Lucca became one of the first children to get treated by Kumar in 2017 and 2019. Not stopping at Lucca’s treatment, Anderson championed bringing Crytotron to Mexico and is now an advocate for people suffering from disabilities.

Mori says she found resonance with her namesake, having battled early-stage cancer herself. “Here was a woman who had immense self-belief, even when faced with the most challenging of situations. She believed in seeing the light beyond the tunnel and that’s one thing that I have always done in my life.” Mori had spoken about her battle against cancer in the American documentary drama 1 a Minute, along with several other survivors.