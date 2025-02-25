Jerome Flynn is Boris Oliver in 'L2: Empuraan'

One of the recent character introductions for Prithviraj Sukumaran’s L2: Empuraan revealed English actor Jerome Flynn as Boris Oliver. Best known as the popular character Bronn from HBO’s Game of Thrones (2011–19), Jerome joins the Lucifer franchise in what he describes as a pivotal role.

In a promotional video released by the makers, Jerome says he wasn’t sure how he ended up in the project but was glad he did, calling it a completely different experience from his usual work in the UK and the US. He reflected on his past visits to India for spiritual retreats in his late 20s and early 30s, saying the country had a lasting impact on his life.

Describing the production environment of L2: Empuraan, Jerome compared it to “being back in the middle of a Delhi roundabout,” calling it an “orchestrated chaos” where everyone was passionate about their work. He noted that despite not filming in India, the set had a similar energy. Without giving away details, Jerome hinted that his character Boris plays an important role in Khureshi-Ab’raam’s journey.

L2: Empuraan, scripted by Murali Gopy, marks Mohanlal’s return as Khureshi-Ab’raam/Stephen Nedumbally. Along with Jerome, new cast additions in the sequel include British actor Andrea Tivadar, French actor Eriq Ebouaney, Salaar-fame Kaarthikeyaa Dev, Kishore G Kumar, Sukant Goel, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Manikuttan, Nikhat Khan Hedge, Satyajit Sharma, Oziel Jivani, Aishwarya Ojha, Nayan Bhatt, Shubhangi Latkar and Behzaad Khan.

The film also brings back the original cast from the film’s first instalment including Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saikumar, Nandu, Fazil, Saniya Iyappan and Murugan Martin, among others. Produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions, L2: Empuraan is set for worldwide release on March 27.