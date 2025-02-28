Guy Ritchie's upcoming crime series titled MobLand; premiere date announced

Guy Ritchie's organised crime series for Paramount+ and Showtime has been titled MobLand. The series is all set to debut on the platform on March 30.

MobLand is headlined by Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren. As per the logline, the show is "an electrifying new global crime series centred around two warring families based in London whose enterprises stretch to all corners of the globe and Harry Da Souza (Hardy), the fiercely loyal ‘fixer’ charged with protecting one of them at all costs.”

While Brosnan plays Conrad Harrigan, Mirren plays Maeve Harrigan, who are very successful Irish crime family's patriarch and matriarch, based in London. The supporting cast of the series comprises Alex Fine, Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, and Jasmine Jobson.

Executive producers of MobLand include Keith Cox, Nina L Diaz, David C Glasser, Guy Ritchie, Jez Butterworth, Ronan Bennett, Kris Thykier, Ivan Atkinson, Tom Hardy, Dean Baker, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari. This series is produced in association with Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.