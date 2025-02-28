Patrick Wilson to star alongside Amy Adams in Cape Fear series

Actor Patrick Wilson, best known for playing Ed Warren in the Conjuring films, has onboarded the cast of Cape Fear, starring Amy Adams and Javier Bardem in lead roles.

Nick Antosca, best known for creating true crime dramas like A Friend of the Family and The Act is writing the series and will serve as its showrunner. Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg will executive producing the series along with Bardem.

According to the makers, the 10-episode series will be a tense, Hitchcockian thriller and an examination of America’s obsession with true crime in the 21st century. It is likely to follow the plot of the original film which follows happily married attorneys Amanda and Steve Bowden who face growing trouble as Max Cady (played by Bardem), a notorious killer from their past, gets out of prison.