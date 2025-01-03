INTERVIEW | ‘Collective cinema viewing is back in Brazil’: Filmmaker Walter Salles

Excerpts:

Why didn’t anything happen for the people that were killed (by the military dictatorship) at that time?

It’s because as opposed to what happened in Argentina and Chile, the crimes committed by the dictatorship in Brazil in the 70s were not punished. Nobody was imprisoned. A film that I love, Santiago Mitre’s Argentina, 1985 is a story (about the trial of the members of the country’s military government) that could not be told in Brazil.

This is what is ultimately leading so many filmmakers to look at that period again, bringing up this question that you just did—why? It’s been asked many times, because we almost drifted again to an oppressive regime. Many documentaries have surfaced about the period, and some are truly excellent.

You have had a close relationship with the Paiva family. Did that get you interested? Is it like a personal film?

It is by far the most personal film I’ve developed. At the same time, it’s inspired by the book. It’s the blend of all the layers that Marcelo portrayed in his book and the glimpses of memory that I had of my own adolescence.

Fernanda Torres’ (who plays the mother) face is where your film truly resides. The impending doom seems to lurk in her expressions…

Marcelo’s book is ignited by the fact that his mother was starting to lose her memory while, in fact, all the rest of her life she had fought to establish and revive that memory (of the 70s), and not allow it to be forgotten. He wanted to somehow do justice to that. And, at the same time, he had his first child who was forming memories. As he was writing the book, he understood that she had been the silent, central figure of the family for 30-40 years. The book is written with such freedom and honesty that it led us to try and find the same qualities in the film. It’s told from the microcosm of family, but through her eyes. We know as much as she knows.