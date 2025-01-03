'Playing Mira was an exploration for me': Girls Will Be Girls star Preeti Panigrahi on her lead role

23-year-old Preeti Panigrahi is a rising talent in the Indian film industry. She played a challenging role in Girls Will Be Girls, a coming-of-age tale directed by Shuchi Talati.
She plays the captivating role of Mira in Girls Will Be Girls, which won the Audience Award for World Cinema Dramatic Competition in the Sundance Film Festival 2024.
In an exclusive interview with TNIE, Preeti, who is also an animation student at Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI), takes us through her journey in the industry, discussing her early influences, challenges, and growth.
Preethi opens up about what acting means to her and what lies ahead in her career.
Q. How did you get started in acting, and what drew you to this career?
I’ve always been fond of visual mediums as a source of performance. My sister was a dancer, and when I watched her perform on stage, I felt that I also needed to be there. She would invite me to take part in her performances, often giving me small roles. It was an amazing feeling, and that’s when my transformation began. I realized that I wanted to take part in theatre, and I fell in love with the process.
Q. What has been the most exciting part of your journey in acting so far? Are there any challenges you've faced that stand out to you?
I think it's always challenging. There are so many variations in this medium. In theatre, new stories are constantly emerging. We live in a generation dominated by social media, and we have to compete with machines. Evolution is part of the process, but the speed at which it has progressed over the past few years feels almost impossible to keep up with. It’s challenging to maintain pace. You can’t tell the same stories you told 10 years ago; you must constantly come up with new ideas.
Q. Is there a particular actor or actress who has inspired you? What is it about their work that you admire?
I’m more or less inspired by everyone. In 9th grade, I wanted to be an astronaut or a scientist because of the movies I watched. My interests would change depending on what movie I saw. But then I told myself that I couldn’t keep changing my goals like this.
Q. As a young actor, how do you deal with pressure?
I think I’m good at handling it. I don’t feel the pressure to make everything perfect. I give myself time to explore, and another way I deal with pressure is by having multiple avenues for self-expression. Acting is a very important part of my life, but I also enjoy making films, drawing, animation, and spending time with my family. Whenever I feel stressed or like I’m not building what I want, I de-stress by doing other things.
Q. When you're not acting, how do you like to unwind and relax? Do you have any hobbies or activities that help you recharge?
I enjoy photography, making movies (I created a movie in 2023 at film school), singing, dancing, traveling, and drawing. Sketching is something I especially enjoy.
Q. What was it like playing Mira in Girls Will Be Girls? How did you connect with her character?
Mira is a very complex character. But I feel like there’s a human tendency to have many levels to our actions. In public spaces, Mira is very controlled, while in private spaces, she’s learning about herself. However, this is disrupted by her mother (played by Kani Kusruti), who never had a girlhood. There’s a possible sense of jealousy because her mother feels she’s not spending enough time with her. What made me think about this is how, in acting, you learn to channel emotions like anger or sadness. If you’re angry in real life, people may not appreciate it, but when you express anger as an actor, people respect it. Acting allows you to express emotions in ways that can be appreciated. Playing Mira was an exploration for me; I never had a mother like Anila. My mother is very supportive, so I had to build that character from scratch.
Q. There are a lot of quiet moments in the film. How did you prepare for those scenes where emotions were felt more than spoken?
I think those are the best moments. One time, a famous actor approached me after a screening and reminded me that it's okay to simply be. The camera focuses on you, and you have time and space to think and feel. No one is pressuring you to finish or rush. Some films don’t leave room for silence, but this type of acting where silence speaks volumes is something I believe people truly appreciate.
Q. If you could talk to Mira after the movie, what would you want to ask her about what she went through?
The first thing I’d do is give her a hug. I’d tell her that she’s on the right path, and I’m so proud of her. Then I’d probably ask her how she’s doing and how her relationship with her mother is.
Q. What do you think Mira learns by the end of the film? How does she change?
I think Mira learns to take a stand for what she believes in. It’s a very mature decision for her age. Through her exploration of love, she also learns to understand the love for her mother.
Q. After playing Mira, do you see your approach to acting changing in any way? What’s next for you in your career?
My acting has definitely changed. My technique has evolved. For my next project, I want to explore new techniques I can use. I’m not currently taking any workshops, but it all depends on the kind of project I do next. Until then, I want to keep myself open and empty.
Q. Are there any types of roles you’d like to explore in the future, and what kind of character do you dream of playing?
There are so many roles I’d love to explore, but I would love to play a character with a strong physicality. Maybe a film about a dancer, which involves a lot of dancing, or a film about a sports person. In real life, I’m actually scared of sports, but I’d love to take on that challenge.
Q. What advice would you give to other young actors who are just starting out in the industry?
I would tell them to find other spaces to express themselves. We’re living in a post-pandemic world, and we’ve seen how fragile things can be. I’m not saying you need a backup, but you should keep yourself as open as possible to everything.