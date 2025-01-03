'Playing Mira was an exploration for me': Girls Will Be Girls star Preeti Panigrahi on her lead role

23-year-old Preeti Panigrahi is a rising talent in the Indian film industry. She played a challenging role in Girls Will Be Girls, a coming-of-age tale directed by Shuchi Talati.

She plays the captivating role of Mira in Girls Will Be Girls, which won the Audience Award for World Cinema Dramatic Competition in the Sundance Film Festival 2024.

In an exclusive interview with TNIE, Preeti, who is also an animation student at Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI), takes us through her journey in the industry, discussing her early influences, challenges, and growth.

Preethi opens up about what acting means to her and what lies ahead in her career.

Q. How did you get started in acting, and what drew you to this career?

I’ve always been fond of visual mediums as a source of performance. My sister was a dancer, and when I watched her perform on stage, I felt that I also needed to be there. She would invite me to take part in her performances, often giving me small roles. It was an amazing feeling, and that’s when my transformation began. I realized that I wanted to take part in theatre, and I fell in love with the process.

Q. What has been the most exciting part of your journey in acting so far? Are there any challenges you've faced that stand out to you?

I think it's always challenging. There are so many variations in this medium. In theatre, new stories are constantly emerging. We live in a generation dominated by social media, and we have to compete with machines. Evolution is part of the process, but the speed at which it has progressed over the past few years feels almost impossible to keep up with. It’s challenging to maintain pace. You can’t tell the same stories you told 10 years ago; you must constantly come up with new ideas.

Q. Is there a particular actor or actress who has inspired you? What is it about their work that you admire?

I’m more or less inspired by everyone. In 9th grade, I wanted to be an astronaut or a scientist because of the movies I watched. My interests would change depending on what movie I saw. But then I told myself that I couldn’t keep changing my goals like this.

Q. As a young actor, how do you deal with pressure?

I think I’m good at handling it. I don’t feel the pressure to make everything perfect. I give myself time to explore, and another way I deal with pressure is by having multiple avenues for self-expression. Acting is a very important part of my life, but I also enjoy making films, drawing, animation, and spending time with my family. Whenever I feel stressed or like I’m not building what I want, I de-stress by doing other things.